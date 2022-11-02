Disorderly conduct in Derry Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disorderly conduct incident Oct. 15 at 9:20 p.m. at a location along Old Route 217 in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 13-year-old New Derry male used a Safe2Say program as a prank against a girl. It was determined the allegations he made were false and under the misuse of this program. He was cited for disorderly conduct.