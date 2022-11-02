Disorderly conduct in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disorderly conduct incident Oct. 15 at 9:20 p.m. at a location along Old Route 217 in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 13-year-old New Derry male used a Safe2Say program as a prank against a girl. It was determined the allegations he made were false and under the misuse of this program. He was cited for disorderly conduct.
Vehicle misses deer, strikes utility pole
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 30 at 6:19 a.m. on state Route 819 north of Evergreen Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Andrew T. Washington of Greensburg was operating a 2020 Kia Sorento south on state Route 819 at a high rate of speed and swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled approximately 280 feet and sideswiped a utility pole. After striking the pole, the vehicle continued to travel off of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle spun in a clockwise direction, traveled back onto the roadway, traversed over both lanes and came to final rest off of the roadway. Washington suffered suspected minor injuries. A passenger, 29-year-old Regina R. Sapien of Greensburg, suffered moderate injuries. Both occupants were transported to Forbes Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road, Slickville and Hannastown volunteer fire departments.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 28 at 8:28 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Hollywood Boulevard in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica operated by 57-year-old Jeanette A. Mosso of Derry. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Jeep Cherokee operated by 43-year-old Erin M. Burke of New Alexandria. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was behind unit No. 2 on Route 22 in the left lane. Burke applied her vehicle’s brakes because the traffic signal was yellow and Mosso could not stop her vehicle in time. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the rear end. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and not injured.
