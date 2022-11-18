Wildlife crash in Derry Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 15 at 10:39 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Dallas Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Christopher M. Ervin of Wapwallopen was operating a 2014 Honda Accord east on Route 22 when a deer entered the eastbound lanes. Ervin was unable to avoid contact and struck the deer. After impact, Ervin pulled the Honda onto the right shoulder of the roadway.