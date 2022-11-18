Wildlife crash in Derry Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 15 at 10:39 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Dallas Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Christopher M. Ervin of Wapwallopen was operating a 2014 Honda Accord east on Route 22 when a deer entered the eastbound lanes. Ervin was unable to avoid contact and struck the deer. After impact, Ervin pulled the Honda onto the right shoulder of the roadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.