PSP probes attempted extortion

State police at Greensburg reports investigating attempted extortion Nov. 8 at 8:21 a.m. at a state Route 136 location in Hempfield Township. According to police, PSP responded for a report of a 17-year-old male student who had been receiving threats on Instagram from an unknown account. The victim related that he had sent nude photos with his face in them to the Instagram account in question. The account was attempting to get the victim to send money in exchange for deleting the photos. The victim was advised to not send any form of payment and to delete his account.