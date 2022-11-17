PSP probes attempted extortion
State police at Greensburg reports investigating attempted extortion Nov. 8 at 8:21 a.m. at a state Route 136 location in Hempfield Township. According to police, PSP responded for a report of a 17-year-old male student who had been receiving threats on Instagram from an unknown account. The victim related that he had sent nude photos with his face in them to the Instagram account in question. The account was attempting to get the victim to send money in exchange for deleting the photos. The victim was advised to not send any form of payment and to delete his account.
Drug possession in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report charging 48-year-old Juliet Ross of Smithfield with drug possession and related charges following a traffic stop Oct. 10 at 12:28 a.m. on Wentsler Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, Ross was operating a 2010 Toyota Prius when she was stopped by troopers. Ross was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a DUI-suspended driver’s license. Ross was also found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. She was taken into police custody and transported to PSP Greensburg for chemical testing before being processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10.
Sobriety checkpoint upcoming
State police at Greensburg report troopers will be performing a sobriety checkpoint this month within Westmoreland County in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. Other roving/mobile enforcement details will be ongoing throughout the month.
Cashier’s cellphone stolen at business
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a cellphone Oct. 25 at 8:42 p.m. at Fine Wine and Good Spirits, 6041 Lincoln Highway, Hempfield Township. According to the report, 51-year-old Christine Tillman of Jeannette stole a cellphone belonging to a 32-year-old female cashier of Irwin. The cellphone was located via GPS on Oct. 26 and charges of theft by unlawful taking were filed. The cellphone is valued at $250.
Charges pending for DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a possible DUI (on view drugs) after stopping a known 44-year-old Youngwood man Nov. 14 at 8:46 a.m. at the intersection of Depot and North Fourth streets in Youngwood. According to the report, the man was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The defendant was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. Charges are pending.
