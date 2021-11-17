Hunker man arrested for violating PFA
State police at Greensburg arrested Scott Bergman, 57, of Hunker for violating a protection from abuse order at 7:52 p.m. Oct. 7 on Low Street in Mount Pleasant Township.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:35 a.m. Oct. 22 on Route 66 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2008 Honda Accord traveling south crossed over the center line and struck a 2016 Chevrolet Express, which was traveling north near Windihill Drive.
Three vehicles involved in crash
State police at Greensburg responded to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:28 a.m Nov. 4 on Route 30 in Unity Township. According to police, a 2006 GMC Sierra, driven by Johnathan N. Dranichak, 33, of Greensburg, was traveling east on Route 30 when it struck a 2016 Kia Forte, driven by Sandra L. Barnaby, 76, also of Greensburg, from behind at a red light. The impact caused the Forte to strike a 2003 Western Star Daycab, driven by Mark A. Rudebock, 53, of Leetonia, Ohio, in the rear. Barbaby was transported by ambulance from the scene to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt, according to police. Dranichak was cited for not having vehicle liability insurance on his truck after the accident.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report a two-vehicle crash occurred at 3:36 p.m. Nov. 2 on College Avenue (Route 130) in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Jeannette, crossed into the westbound lane of travel in front of a 2015 Ford Edge, driven by David J. Cauffiel, 68, of Greensburg, which struck the Chevy before hitting into the guide rail. Although neither driver suffered an injury, a passenger in the Ford Edge, Debra Cauffiel, 66, also of Greensburg, suffered a suspected minor injury.
Two-vehicle crash reported
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:02 p.m. Nov. 7 at the intersection of Route 130 and West Point Drive. According to police, a 2001 Jeep Wrangler was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and a 2013 Kia Optima attempted to turn left onto West Point Drive from Route 130. At the same time, the Jeep started to pull out and struck the Kia on the driver’s side door. Both vehicles were drivable from the scene and no one was injured.
Attempted theft reported at Walmart
State police at Greensburg investigated a retail theft that occurred at 9:54 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Walmart located in Greengate Centre in Hempfield Township. According to police, a man in his 40s attempted to leave the store with $600 in merchandise that he had not paid for. The man fled the scene in a gold, late 1990s Buick sedan. Store loss prevention was able to recover the items he attempted to steal.
ATV part stolen in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg are investigating the theft of a gear shift lever off an ATV at 2:16 p.m. Nov. 1 in Donegal Township. According to the owner of the ATV, a 24-year-old Jones Mills man, his cousin took the part the night before and placed it on his ATV. Police spoke with both parties and it was decided that the victim’s uncle would buy another gear shift lever.
Two arrested for harassment
State police at Greensburg arrested two people after a verbal argument in a McDonald’s drive-thru occurred at 6:41 p.m. Nov. 2 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 47-year-old Greensburg woman accused a 54-year-old Grapeville man of striking her vehicle with his own. However, the man argued that no crash occurred. Police examined both vehicles and found no evidence of a crash. Both parties were charged with harassment in the incident.
Ruffs Dale woman accused of harassment
State police at Greensburg arrested Deanna Sherbondy, 45, of Ruffs Dale on a charge of harassment following an incident involving an 18-year-old Ruffs Dale woman at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 1 on Church Street in East Huntingdon Township.
