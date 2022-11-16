Four-vehicle crash on Route 22
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a four-vehicle crash Nov. 12 at 2:16 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Cloverleaf Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 23-year-old Jordyn J. DeGiorgis of Ebensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Toyota Tacoma operated by 36-year-old Michelle M. Monstrola of Jeannette. Unit No. 3 was a 2018 Ford F-150XLT operated by 36-year-old Mark R. Schmeling of Latrobe. Unit No. 4 was a 2009 Suzuki SX4 operated by 27-year-old Nichelle C. Plivelic of Harrison City. This crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 22 in the left lane. Unit No. 1 failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Cloverleaf Drive and was struck in the passenger side by unit No. 2, which was traveling south across Route 22. After unit No. 1 was struck by unit No. 2, unit No. 1 spun in a clockwise direction and crossed over into the eastbound lanes of travel and struck unit No. 3 and unit No. 4, which were stopped. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts and not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road, Delmont and White Valley volunteer fire departments.
Welding equipment stolen from job site
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of welding equipment Nov. 14 at 8:12 a.m. from a construction site at 544 Bell Point Road in Bell Township. According to the report, a 200D Lincoln pipeline welder valued at $25,000 and a hot box valued at $450 was stolen from a construction site owned by West Penn. A vehicle involved in the theft is a 2003 Dodge Ram 5500. The investigation continues.
Pickpocket victim in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a pickpocket theft of a wallet Nov. 13 at 2:33 p.m. at Marshalls, 6207 Lincoln Highway, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 72-year-old female Latrobe resident told troopers an unknown person stole her wallet while in Marshalls. The actor then proceeded to Sam’s Club and utilized credit cards belonging to the victim. The wallet, valued at $50, also contained $300 in U.S. currency. The investigation is ongoing.
Telecommunications site damaged
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief Oct. 11 at 10:49 a.m. at a Verizon telecommunications site located at Shaner and Volk roads in Sewickley Township. According to the report, actor(s) used railroad ties to damage barbwire fencing and the roof of the site. The damaged barbwire is valued at $85 and the damaged shed roof is valued at $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg.
DUI in Southwest Greensburg
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Nov. 12 at 1:54 a.m. at the intersection of Mace and Cribb streets in Southwest Greensburg. According to the report, 22-year-old Anthony Carson of Adamsburg was stopped following observed traffic violations while operating a 2015 Chevrolet C/K 1500 and found to be DUI.
Weather-related crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 14 at 10:03 p.m. on U.S. Route 119 west of Rodina Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a female driver who was not identified by PSP was operating a 2016 Buick Encore north on Route 119 and struck a patch of ice that had formed on the roadway. The Buick left the roadway and struck a guide rail before coming to rest. The driver then moved the vehicle to a nearby driveway off of Route 119 prior to PSP arrival. Ice was observed on the roadway stemming from a stream. The Buick sustained damage to the front driver side area and was drivable from the scene.
PSP: Pistol stolen from residence
State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary Nov. 9 at 8:29 a.m. at a residence along Zellers Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 23-year-old Hempfield Township man told police he returned home at approximately 1 a.m. to find the rear door to his residence was open. The victim told police the living room and bedroom had been ransacked and the only thing missing was an Intratec TEC-9 9mm pistol valued at $500. The investigation continues.
Fraudulent charges investigated
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Nov. 9 at 11:42 a.m. at a Sprung Lane location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 61-year-old Hempfield Township man told police there were several fraudulent charges on his credit card. The victim was provided with an incident number at the request of his bank.
