Four-vehicle crash on Route 22

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a four-vehicle crash Nov. 12 at 2:16 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Cloverleaf Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 23-year-old Jordyn J. DeGiorgis of Ebensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Toyota Tacoma operated by 36-year-old Michelle M. Monstrola of Jeannette. Unit No. 3 was a 2018 Ford F-150XLT operated by 36-year-old Mark R. Schmeling of Latrobe. Unit No. 4 was a 2009 Suzuki SX4 operated by 27-year-old Nichelle C. Plivelic of Harrison City. This crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 22 in the left lane. Unit No. 1 failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Cloverleaf Drive and was struck in the passenger side by unit No. 2, which was traveling south across Route 22. After unit No. 1 was struck by unit No. 2, unit No. 1 spun in a clockwise direction and crossed over into the eastbound lanes of travel and struck unit No. 3 and unit No. 4, which were stopped. All drivers were wearing their seatbelts and not injured. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road, Delmont and White Valley volunteer fire departments.