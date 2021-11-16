State police are investigating a report filed by a 24-year-old Mount Union man of a 25-year-old Blairsville man who used a cell phone to take a photograph or video of him while they were using the toilets at a restroom on Nov. 10 inside of Sheetz in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
State police report that a 32-year-old female from Blairsville was been the victim of a fraudulent unemployment scam at 4:29 p.m. Nov. 10.
Indiana County woman scammed out of $1,000
State police at Indiana are investigating a scam where a 22-year-old Indiana woman had $1,000 stolen from her checking account at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in Rayne Township, Indiana County.
Unemployment claim opened in woman’s name
State police at Greensburg investigated an incident of fraud after receiving a report that someone used the name of a 44-year-old Hempfield Township woman to open up an unemployment claim.
Vehicle vandalized in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg are investigating a vandalism report in Unity Township. According to police, a 2017 Subaru Forester was spray-painted at 11:06 a.m. Oct. 11 on Havenrood Drive.
Woman, teen boy cited for harassment
State police at Greensburg arrested two people for harassment following an incident at 4:01 p.m. Oct. 27 on Maruca Drive in Mount Pleasant Township. According to police, Sydney Rich, 24, and a 17-year-old male, both of Mount Pleasant, were the suspects.
Two arrested for retail theft
State police at Greensburg arrested Kara Selm, 32, of Latrobe and Alexis Mahkovic, 20, of Greensburg for retail theft following an incident at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Walmart on Colony Lane in Unity Township.
Drugs, paraphernalia found after crash
State police at Greensburg report that suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside a red 2005 Hyundai Elantra that was involved in a motor vehicle accident at 8:16 a.m. Nov. 3 on Greensburg Pike in Sewickley Township. The driver, identified as Kristie Earnesty, 37, of West Newton was transported to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. Her two passengers, ages 5 and 11, also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Scottdale woman arrested for retail theft, drugs
State police at Greensburg arrested Nichole Snyder, 29, of Scottdale for retail theft and drug charges following incidents at 11:02 a.m. Nov. 5. According to the report, police were dispatched for retail thefts at Zumiez and the Cell Hut and when they took Snyder into custody drugs were found among her possessions.
Bucket truck hits power lines in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report that a 2005 International Harvester Scout bucket truck was attempting to make a left turn from Giffen Drive onto Route 30 West at 1:48 p.m. Nov. 11, when it struck power lines due to not having the bucket on the truck the whole way collapsed. A 2014 Dodge Caravan was sitting waiting to make a left onto Route 30 when the power lines fell onto her vehicle, causing severe scratches on the hood and roof of the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. West Penn Power and Verizon were notified as owners of the power lines that were struck. Power was quickly shut off to all lines by West Penn Power. Verizon’s lines were cut by WPP employees because of the location and the traffic build-up that was created, so that the road could be reopened in a timely manner. Police were assisted on the scene by Youngstown Volunteer Fire Department Altec Power and West Penn Power.
Driver crashes after falling asleep
State police at Greensburg responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 6 on Wendel Road in Sewickley Township. According to police, a 2016 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Alexis E. Birkland, 20, of Sutersville, crashed after she fell asleep at the wheel after being fatigued from working overnight. Birkland had a suspected minor injury, but police report that she did not go to the hospital for treatment.
PSP Greensburg issues October report
State police at Greensburg released its monthly report of patrol activity for the month of October, which included 159 crashes (99 reportable), one fatal crash, 16 hit-and-run crashes with one fatality and 41 persons injured. Troopers also made 42 driving under the influence arrests and 17 crash-related DUI arrests. There were 17 DUI-related crashes and no fatalities. In addition, troopers wrote 327 traffic citations and 407 warnings, along with providing 61 motorist assists. Troopers responded to a total of 1,799 incidents during the month.
