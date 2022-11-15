One-vehicle crash in Cook Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 6 at 12:49 p.m. on state Route 130 south of Austin Boulevard in Cook Township. According to the report, 60-year-old Terry L. Shawley of Stahlstown was operating a 1997 Dodge Dakota east on Route 130 when he lost control of the vehicle due to speed while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree off of the north berm of Route 130. Following impact, the Dodge flipped onto the roadway and landed on its passenger side facing east. Shawley was not injured in the crash.