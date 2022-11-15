One-vehicle crash in Cook Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 6 at 12:49 p.m. on state Route 130 south of Austin Boulevard in Cook Township. According to the report, 60-year-old Terry L. Shawley of Stahlstown was operating a 1997 Dodge Dakota east on Route 130 when he lost control of the vehicle due to speed while negotiating a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree off of the north berm of Route 130. Following impact, the Dodge flipped onto the roadway and landed on its passenger side facing east. Shawley was not injured in the crash.
Public drunkenness at Live! Casino
State police at Greensburg report responding Nov. 12 at 2:18 a.m. to Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township for a report of a highly intoxicated female who was located in the restroom and transported for medial attention via emergency medical services personnel. She is listed as a known 31-year-old female Derry resident. She was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
PSP probe theft of services
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft of services Oct. 10 at 3:58 p.m. at a Roundtop Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 66-year-old female Irwin resident told troopers she discovered an extension cord running from an abandoned building to her residence. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Greensburg.
PSP: Woman threatens to blow up house
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating alleged terroristic threats Oct. 28 at 11:56 a.m. at a state Route 819 location in Salem Township. According to the report, 26-year-old Natasha Palmer of Slickville reportedly stated in a message that she was going to blow up a house belonging to a 77-year-old Greensburg male. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05.
Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 7 at 3:32 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Rushwood Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Honda Civic operated by 79-year-old Henry Ereth Jr. of North Huntingdon. A passenger, 72-year-old Mary K. Ereth, also of North Huntingdon, was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2002 Ford Mustang operated by 21-year-old Christopher Prinkey Jr. of Saltsburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 22 and failed to stop at a traffic light at its intersection with Rushwood Road. Unit No. 2 was on Stone Jug Road and attempting to cross Route 22 and travel north onto Rushwood Road. Unit No. 2’s light turned green and it struck unit No. 1, which did not stop at the red light. Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seatbelts. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the New Alexandria, Crabtree and Blairsville volunteer fire departments.
Vending machine theft reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft from a vending machine Nov. 11 at 8:50 a.m. at 7198 U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) broke into an air machine located at BP along Route 22. The machine is owned by CSC Service Works of Pittsburgh. Unknown actor(s) damaged the machine and got away with $200. The damage to the machine is estimated at $500. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Fake currency passed at Walmart
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the passing of counterfeit currency Nov. 9 at 4:07 p.m. at Walmart, 6700 Hollywood Blvd., Salem Township. According to the report, an unknown black male used $700 in fake $50 bills to purchase items at Walmart. He then returned those items at a Walmart in Ohio.
One-vehicle crash in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 10 at 11:32 a.m. on state Route 380 approximately one-quarter mile east of Perrysville Road in Bell Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Kevin R. Dietrick of Saltsburg was operating a 2008 Dodge Dakota west on Route 380. Dietrick failed to maintain the vehicle’s lane of travel, exited the north side of the roadway and struck a guide rail with the front passenger side of the vehicle. The Dodge then slid in a northeast direction before having a secondary impact with the guide rail on the right shoulder of the roadway. Dietrick was transported to Forbes Hospital for assessment and treatment of a minor injury. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Bell Township, Slickville and Saltsburg volunteer fire departments. Lifestat Ambulance Service and Murrysville Medic One also responded to the scene.
