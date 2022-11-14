LVPD vehicle in crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 9 at 4:57 p.m. on state Route 711 (South Market Street) at its intersection with East Loyalhanna Street in Ligonier. Unit No. 1 was a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL450 operated by 68-year-old Regis J. Synan of Export. A passenger, 68-year-old Diane L. Synan, also of Export, was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Ford Explorer marked Ligonier Valley Police Department vehicle operated by 31-year-old Daniel L. Dorazio of Ligonier. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling south on Route 711 with its emergency lights and siren in operation en route to an emergency call when unit No. 1 was traveling west on East Loyalhanna Street. Due to roadwork, Route 711 was heavily congested and limited the field of view for Dorazio. Dorazio pulled out after stopping and subsequently, the Mercedes-Benz made contact with the police vehicle.
Wildlife crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 8 at 8:08 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of Agnew Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 20-year-old John P. Meneghini of Jeannette was operating a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu east on Route 30 and negotiating a right curve in the roadway. A deer crossed the roadway from the westbound lane and the Malibu struck the deer in the left lane of travel.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 8 at 2:10 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of U.S. Route 119 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Ford F-150XLT operated by 26-year-old Dylan S. Perez of Belle Vernon. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Jeep Commander operated by 63-year-old David A. Eskut of Latrobe. The crash occurred as Perez failed to bring unit No. 1 to a complete stop within a safe distance behind unit No. 2, as Eskut stopped abruptly in the right line of Route 30, just east of Route 119 in Hempfield Township, for traffic that stopped for a road hazard. Consequently, the front portion of unit No. 1 struck the rear portion of unit No. 2. After impact, both vehicles came to rest westbound in the right lane of Route 30 in close proximity to the point of impact. Eskut then elected to move his vehicle to the berm of the Route 119 exit ramp so as to avoid an additional collision.
Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 6 at 6:59 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of state Route 981 in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Buick Encore operated by 32-year-old Matthew R. Mishler of Indian Head. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Nissan LEAF operated by 43-year-old Peter M. Smyntek of Latrobe. Passengers in unit No. 2 included 51-year-old Ximena Smyntek and a 10-year-old female, both of Latrobe. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling westbound on Route 30 in the second left turn lane approaching Route 981. Unit No. 2 was stopped in the lane due to traffic. Mishler failed to notice unit No. 2 stopped and rear-ended unit No. 2 with the front end of unit No. 1. Both vehicles came to a controlled stop in the Dollar Tree parking lot prior to PSP arrival.
Deer struck in Hempfield Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 23 at 9:32 p.m. on Arona Road at its intersection with West Lake Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 48-year-old Charles M. Jesko of North Huntingdon was operating a 2018 Dodge Durango south on Arona Road. As the Dodge approached the intersection with West Lake Road, a deer ran onto Arona Road and into the vehicle’s path. The Dodge struck the deer in the southbound lane of Arona Road. PSP was assisted at the scene by Full Throttle Towing.
Missing juvenile found
State police at Greensburg released a missing person report Nov. 10 at 4:40 p.m. for a known 14-year-old female Whitney juvenile who did not return home after school. The Smolleck Street juvenile was eventually found. The investigation is ongoing.
PFA violation in Mt. Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a PFA violation Nov. 9 at 9:12 p.m. at a state Route 982 location in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, upon arrival it was determined a known 42-year-old West Newton female was violating her PFA order by being in the presence of a known 54-year-old Mount Pleasant man.
Fraudulent unemployment claim
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Nov. 10 at 12:27 a.m. at a Rocky Hollow Lane location in Cook Township. According to the report, a known 38-year-old female Stahlstown resident reported a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in her name. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug charges following traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report filing drug charges following a traffic stop Nov. 9 at 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 43-year-old Yukon woman was stopped for summary vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop, the driver was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle involved was a 2005 Jeep Liberty. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.