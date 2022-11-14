LVPD vehicle in crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 9 at 4:57 p.m. on state Route 711 (South Market Street) at its intersection with East Loyalhanna Street in Ligonier. Unit No. 1 was a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GL450 operated by 68-year-old Regis J. Synan of Export. A passenger, 68-year-old Diane L. Synan, also of Export, was in the vehicle. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Ford Explorer marked Ligonier Valley Police Department vehicle operated by 31-year-old Daniel L. Dorazio of Ligonier. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling south on Route 711 with its emergency lights and siren in operation en route to an emergency call when unit No. 1 was traveling west on East Loyalhanna Street. Due to roadwork, Route 711 was heavily congested and limited the field of view for Dorazio. Dorazio pulled out after stopping and subsequently, the Mercedes-Benz made contact with the police vehicle.