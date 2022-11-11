Man charged with strangling ex-girlfriend
Officers with the Latrobe Police Department have charged 24-year-old Bryan Alvaro Perez Landeros of Florida with assault after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend Nov. 5 at her apartment on Walnut Street. According to court records, police were called to the home around 7:36 a.m. for a domestic disturbance but when they arrived, Landeros was gone. The victim said she had locked him out of the apartment while he was at work because the two were fighting. Landeros was let in by the victim because he was making a lot of noise, the victim told police. Landeros allegedly shoved and choked the woman, saying he was going to kill her, according to the criminal complaint. Latrobe Police officers initially only knew his name, date of birth and the type of car he was driving. They were able to track him down with the help of Ligonier Valley Police Department, who had a previous encounter with Landeros. Along with being charged with felony strangulation, Landeros is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 19.
Unity Twp. woman facing chargesState police at Greensburg report arresting a Unity Township woman who was throwing items from her apartment balcony. According to court records, troopers arrived to the complex at 1060 Whitney Court Drive around 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Neighbors reported that Sandra Myers, 73, was allegedly intoxicated and tossing items off her balcony while yelling at residents walking by. This was the second time that day police were called for Myers. The criminal complaint noted potted plants and other items were tossed out onto the lawn by Myers. Troopers took her into custody and charged her with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 28.
Domestic dispute ends with one person cut
The Latrobe Police Department responded to a domestic dispute around 7:49 p.m. Nov. 7 at 34 E. First Ave. According to court records, when officers arrived a man told them his girlfriend was in a verbal argument with his daughter. At some point during the argument, 25-year-old Maya Waldron of New Alexandria allegedly threw a glass bowl at the daughter which broke, cutting her right elbow and leg. Waldron was charged with simple assault and harassment. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Nov. 28.
