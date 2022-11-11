Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Periods of rain. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.