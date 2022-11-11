Man charged with strangling ex-girlfriend

Officers with the Latrobe Police Department have charged 24-year-old Bryan Alvaro Perez Landeros of Florida with assault after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend Nov. 5 at her apartment on Walnut Street. According to court records, police were called to the home around 7:36 a.m. for a domestic disturbance but when they arrived, Landeros was gone. The victim said she had locked him out of the apartment while he was at work because the two were fighting. Landeros was let in by the victim because he was making a lot of noise, the victim told police. Landeros allegedly shoved and choked the woman, saying he was going to kill her, according to the criminal complaint. Latrobe Police officers initially only knew his name, date of birth and the type of car he was driving. They were able to track him down with the help of Ligonier Valley Police Department, who had a previous encounter with Landeros. Along with being charged with felony strangulation, Landeros is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. He has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 19.