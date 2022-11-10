DUI charges in Jeannette

State police at Greensburg report filing DUI charges against 57-year-old Mark Harris of Jeannette following a traffic stop Oct. 11 at 11:55 a.m. at the corner of 12th Street and Penn Avenue in Jeannette. According to the report, Harris was operating a 2004 Ford F-150XLT when he was stopped by PSP. Harris was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks to be processed and released. Charges against Harris were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-1-01.