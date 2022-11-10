DUI charges in Jeannette
State police at Greensburg report filing DUI charges against 57-year-old Mark Harris of Jeannette following a traffic stop Oct. 11 at 11:55 a.m. at the corner of 12th Street and Penn Avenue in Jeannette. According to the report, Harris was operating a 2004 Ford F-150XLT when he was stopped by PSP. Harris was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks to be processed and released. Charges against Harris were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-1-01.
Retail gift card scam reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. at 2 Sparta Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) obtained $2,000 in Target gift cards from a known 85-year-old female Greensburg resident by creating a false impression that her computer had a virus and that she needed to pay using Target gift cards to have the computer restored. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
Latrobe man arrested for bench warrant
State police at Kiski Valley report filing drug possession charges against 41-year-old Glenn Speece of Latrobe after he was apprehended on a bench warrant Oct. 18 at 3:37 p.m. at 100 Block Operators Way, Salem Township. According to the report, a struggle ensued as Speece was being placed into custody. Charges against Speece were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05.
