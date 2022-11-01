Hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 29 on Mount Pleasant Road north of its intersection with Pleasant Unity Mutual Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a vehicle of unknown make and model was traveling south on Mount Pleasant Road, drove across the oncoming lane of travel and struck a roadside mailbox. The driver then fled the area and remains unidentified. The time of the incident is unknown.
No injuries in two-vehicle crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 20 at 12:11 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a motorist failed to bring a 2021 Honda Fit to a complete stop and struck a 2020 Mercedes-Benz which was stopped in the left lane of Route 30, east of South Greengate Road, in Hempfield Township, “due to heavy traffic.” Both units were subsequently driven from the scene.
Car strikes Freightliner in Hempfield Twp.State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 25 at 10:51 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Tollgate Hill Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2001 Buick Century was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 between West Pittsburgh Street and Tollgate Hill Road in Hempfield Township. The front left portion of the Buick struck the front left portion of a 2007 Freightliner flatbed which was traveling east in the right lane of Route 30. Both drivers stopped following the accident.
Purse stolen at Salem Twp. business
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a theft Oct. 15 at 3:11 p.m. at Gene and Boots along U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, a 68-year-old Latrobe female was working behind the counter. A Black male and female entered the store, and the male distracted the employee while the “female went into the storage area and stole the victim’s purse,” according to police. The male and female then left the store and drove away in a silver sedan. The victim’s Discover card was then used at Walmart in Hempfield Township a short time later. Anyone with information pertaining to the male and female are asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Catalytic converters stolen in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of three catalytic converters which occurred between 4 p.m. Oct. 27 and 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at International Auto Sales LLC, 3528 Lincoln Highway, Derry Township. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
DUI crash reported in Oklahoma
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI crash Oct. 28 at 8:02 p.m. in the area of 243 Orr Ave., Oklahoma. According to the report, the initial crash occurred in front of 3126 Millwood Road, Allegheny Township. A vehicle which was not identified by PSP exited the roadway and struck a mailbox and fence in front of the residence at 3126 Millwood Road. The driver, a 37-year-old North Apollo male, fled the scene and subsequently traveled onto Orr Avenue in Oklahoma. While traveling east on Orr Avenue, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck an embankment, causing disabling damage. PSP said the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The driver was evaluated by members of Oklahoma Emergency Medical Services and released. The vehicle was removed from the roadway by Henry’s Towing Service. The driver, who was not identified by PSP, faces DUI charges and related traffic offenses. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Allegheny Township Police Department.
