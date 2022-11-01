Hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 29 on Mount Pleasant Road north of its intersection with Pleasant Unity Mutual Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, a vehicle of unknown make and model was traveling south on Mount Pleasant Road, drove across the oncoming lane of travel and struck a roadside mailbox. The driver then fled the area and remains unidentified. The time of the incident is unknown.