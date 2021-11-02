State police at Greensburg announced a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted between Nov. 1 and 30 in an unannounced location in Westmoreland County in an effort to decrease deaths, injuries and property damage caused by impaired drivers and decrease the number of impaired drivers on the roadways.
State police at Greensburg report that a Harrison City man was killed and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 14 on Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to police, Thomas Stutz’s vehicle, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, turned left onto Route 30 from DeLallo Italian Marketplace into the path of a 2020 Ford Transit, driven by Renee F. McGuire, 50, of Pittsburgh, who suffered minor injuries in the accident. After striking McGuire, Stutz’s vehicle rolled onto its roof. Both Stutz and his passenger, Marcia A. Stutz, 79, were entrapped and had to be freed by mechanical means. Thomas Stutz was pronounced deceased at the scene and Marcia Stutz was transported to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Regional Hospital by ambulance for serious injuries. McGuire was also transported to Forbes for treatment of her injuries.
State police at Greensburg arrested Brandon Simola, 41, of Youngwood after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 13 at a residence on East Hillis Street in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg cited a 62-year-old Greensburg man for harassment after he pulled the face mask off of a 78-year-old man at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 23 at a home on Sand Hill Road in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg report that no one was injured when a 2006 Hyundai Elantra struck a 2020 Jeep Renegade from behind at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 22 on Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to police, the Elantra, driven by Barbara A. Atkinson, 69, of Jeannette, failed to stop behind the Jeep, driven by Krystal J. Chonko, 36, of Penn, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 30 and West Hills Drive. A passenger in Chonko’s vehicle, Julian L. Stretavski, 37, also of Penn, also escaped injury. Atkinson was cited by police with careless driving.
State police at Greensburg said a 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster, ridden by Devin G. Hankey, 26, of Whitney, flipped when he swerved to avoid a deer at 7:12 p.m. Oct. 8, on Latrobe Crabtree Road. Hankey suffered a broken leg in the crash, according to the report.
State police at Greensburg report that two 16-year-old girls were found in possession of a white vape smoking device containing a small amount of liquid marijuana by Hempfield Area school resource officers at 10:22 a.m. Oct. 12.
State police at Greensburg cited the driver of a 2011 Nissan Cube with turning movements and required signals following a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Unity Township. According to the report, George E. Little, 82, of Latrobe was cited with turning movements and required signals after the accident, which occurred with a 1996 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, driven by Robert J. Todd, 20, of Latrobe on Theatre Street at the intersection with Colony Lane. No one was injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:08 p.m. Oct. 24 in Unity Township. According to the report, a 50-year-old woman reported that when she returned home on Oct. 24 that her blue 2004 BMW 545i with Plate No. KKC6912 was missing from her driveway. After confirming with her children that no one had taken the car, which was locked and she had the only key, and confirming it had not been repossessed, police canvased the area and found nothing. Anyone with information regarding the theft should contact state police at Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
