State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating after a 24-year-old Armagh man was allegedly assaulted in Penn Run on Saturday, Nov. 7.
State police at Indiana report Brook Lorelli, 44, of Homer City was arrested for trespassing following an incident around 4:23 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, near the intersection of Route 286 and Stuchell Road in Black Lick Township.
State police at Greensburg report Frank Findley, 31, of Bolivar was charged with retail theft after allegedly taking a blanket and dog bed valued at $68.14 from the Walmart store on Colony Lane in Unity Township without paying around 2:21 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a report that the windows of a vehicle had been smashed out on Chaucer Drive in Unity Township around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 3. Police determined a 10-year-old Greensburg boy and a 14-year-old Monessen boy threw two softball-sized rocks at the vehicle.
