State police at Indiana report a 61-year-old Johnstown man was killed and another 61-year-old Johnstown man critically injured when a 2005 Buick LaCross driven east on Route 22 in Burrell Township left the south edge of the highway and overturned several times near Palmer Road before coming to rest on its roof around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. One of the men was fully ejected from the vehicle and transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment. The other man was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr., police said.
State police at Indiana report a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven east on Route 22 in Burrell Township by Tyler A. Anthony, 19, of Latrobe struck the rear of a 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by Keith V. Jones, 40, of Ernest as it slowed for merging traffic around 6:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Anthony was not injured, according to police, while Jones suffered a possible injury. Anthony was cited for failing to have registration and certificate of title as required, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report someone kicked the front door of a home on the 600 block of Tannery Hollow Road in Derry Township around 10:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, causing damage to the door valued at $150 before fleeing the scene.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2016 Peterbilt 579 driven by Kenneth Ashcraft, 31, of Clearfield, Kentucky, struck a traffic sign and guide rail along Route 22 West near its intersection with Route 819 in Salem Township around 9:53 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Ashcraft was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for medical issues following the crash, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report someone drove a 2010 Caterpillar bulldozer from a construction site on the 200 block of Chestnut Ridge Road in Derry Township through the woods and parked it in an empty parking lot around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
State police at Kiski Valley report someone stole roofing sheet metal valued at $500 from a property on the 300 block of Strawcutter Road in Derry Township around 12:17 p.m. Oct. 26.
State police at Indiana report Garrett J. Johnston, 19, of Blairsville suffered a suspected minor injury after a deer struck the driver’s side window of the 2007 Subaru Legacy he was driving north on Route 119 in White Township and struck him in the face around 9:32 p.m. Oct. 24.
State police at Indiana report someone “keyed” a car parked in front of a home on Market Street in Saltsburg between 11:30 a.m. and 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 18.
State police at Greensburg report Joshua C. Rittman, 20, of Brackenridge was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with a suspected minor injury after the 2020 Kawasaki EX400GLFB motorcycle he was driving east on Route 30 near East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township lost control on a right curve and made contact with the pavement around 7:01 p.m. Oct. 14.
State police at Greensburg report sometime between 8 p.m. Oct. 4 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 6, someone stole a black purse with gold chains and straps valued at $5 from a vehicle parked on Dolphin Lane in Hempfield Township. The purse also contained a black wallet valued at $5, a driver’s license, a firefighter ring valued at $75 and a Chime debit card, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report Terry Stahl, 37, of Wendel was charged with simple assault and harassment and Ronald Hines, 36, of Jeannette was charged with harassment following an alleged altercation around 7:13 p.m. Oct. 1 on the 100 block of Westmoreland Ave. in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report while troopers were investigating an unrelated domestic incident around 1:10 p.m. Oct. 1 on the 100 block of Puriton Avenue in Unity Township and during the course of the investigation discovered a handgun in the possession of a person to whom it was not registered. Police determined a man on the scene had purchased the firearm years prior and never legally transferred it to the other individual. Police are continuing to investigate.
