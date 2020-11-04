State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to County Road near Poplar Drive in Salem Township around 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, to investigate a report of criminal mischief and theft and determined an excavator at the location was vandalized and the operator’s joystick was stolen from the excavator.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 44-year-old Loyalhanna man was accused of criminal mischief and public drunkenness and a 51-year-old Loyalhanna woman was also accused of public drunkenness after police responded to the 1400 block of Latrobe Derry Road for an alleged disturbance around 8:37 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1 and found an apartment window and the screen to a storm door damaged at the scene. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander driven east on Route 22 in Derry Township by Corrina M. Miller, 23, of Indiana struck a deer that entered the roadway around 11:38 p.m. Oct. 28.
