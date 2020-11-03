State police at Kiski Valley report John Edward Matyonosky, 56, and Barbara Louise Matyonosky, 57, of Forbes Road were cited for harassment after John Matyonosky allegedly his fist and threatened to harm a 31-year-old Forbes Road man and Barbara Matyonosky allegedly called a 29-year-old Derry woman a derogatory name repeatedly during an incident around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, on the 100 block of Kunkle Street in Salem Township.
State police at Indiana report a 23-year-old Indiana man was accused of DUI following a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai Elantra near the intersection of Water and N. 13th streets in Indiana Borough around 3:06 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
State police at Indiana report David Glance, 28, of Black Lick was charged with public drunkenness after police were called to the 100 block of Red Barn Road in Center Township around 10:51 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, for a report of a male suspect causing a disturbance and determined Glance was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance.
State police at Indiana report Bradley Borg, 31, of New Florence was charged with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment after allegedly strangling and punching two New Florence women, ages 25 and 41, and damaging a laptop computer during an incident on Gamble Road in West Wheatfield Township around 4:14 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2016 Ford Fusion driven west on Route 22 in Salem Township by Matthew R. Hauber, 22, of Jeannette struck a deer that ran into the roadway around 7:44 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
State police at Indiana report an unidentified suspect allegedly fired a gun near the intersection of Heybert Drive and Windsor Way in Burrell Township around 9:07 p.m. Oct. 21 in an attempt to scare a 45-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, all of Gordonsville, Virginia, away from a neighbor’s home.
