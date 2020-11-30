State police at Greensburg report Jonathon Shetler, 35, of Saltsburg was charged with drug possession and DUI around after an incident which occurred along Robb Road in St. Clair Township around 2:12 p.m. Nov. 17. State police were assisted by U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending Shetler on outstanding warrants.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT driven along Route 119 South just north of Technology Drive in Hempfield Township by Terry L. Hovanis, 44, of Nanty Glo struck a deer causing disabling damage to the vehicle around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
State police at Greensburg responded around 2:54 p.m. Nov. 19 to a residence along Westland Drive in Hempfield Township regarding a fraudulent charge. State police are investigating.
State police at Greensburg responded around 7:58 p.m. Nov. 19 to a residence along Ashland Street in South Greensburg Borough regarding a fraudulent charge of a credit card. State police are investigating.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of retail theft after receiving a report that an unknown suspect took possession of two reusable coffee cups valued at $30 from Get Go at 6517 Route 30 in Hempfield Township during an incident which occurred around 12:02 p.m. Oct. 12. The suspect was described as a female wearing a black undershirt, a green 3/4 zip sweatshirt, black pants and holding a white leather purse. The suspect also has a Roman numeral clock tattooed on her right hand displaying 1 o’clock. Anyone with information should notify Tpr. Faulk at Pennsylvania State Police at Greensburg.
State police at Greensburg report Brandi Williams, 44, of Penn Hills was arrested following a domestic dispute which occurred at 125 Harrold Street in Hempfield Township around 9:26 p.m. Nov. 20. After making contact with one of the parties involved outside the residence, police attempted to make contact with Williams, who was located inside the residence, multiple times by knocking on the door and verbally identifying themselves. Williams eventually came to the door and was observed to be heavily intoxicated. She then struck a state patrolman with an open fist, hitting him in the arm. Williams was then restrained to the ground but refused to stand up after being ordered to do so. Police then took Williams into custody.
