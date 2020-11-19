Latrobe police report Jason Kollar, 43, of Latrobe was arrested for driving under the influence after police allegedly spotted the vehicle Kollar was driving fail to yield to oncoming traffic while turning from James Street onto Ligonier Street in Latrobe on Sunday, Nov. 15.
State police at Greensburg report a 27-year-old McKeesport woman and a 27-year-old Mount Pleasant woman were arrested and charged with assault following an alleged physical fight on the 300 block of East Main Street in Mount Pleasant Township between 8:20 and 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
State police at Greensburg report Nicholas Johnson, 25, of Latrobe was arrested and charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing two Mike’s Black Cherry beverages from Red’s Six Pack Shop along Route 30 in Unity Township around 4:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.
