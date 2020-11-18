State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a report that a 38-year-old Greensburg woman’s Walmart account was compromised and someone unsuccessfully attempted to make purchases using the account around 10 a.m. Nov. 8.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured wen a 2012 Dodge Charger driven west on Route 30 in Hempfield Township by Daniel T. Young, 22, of Harrison City struck a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Daniel P. Rusch, 56, of Munhall around 5:02 p.m. Oct. 27. According to police, Young said he was distracted by his phone at the time of the crash. Young was cited for careless driving.
State police at Indiana report a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2002 GMC Envoy around 1:57 a.m. Oct. 17 near the intersection of Philadelphia and North 5th streets in Indiana.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven west on Route 22 in Derry Township by Rashawn D. Russell, 22, of Pittsburgh swerved to avoid a deer that entered the roadway around 1:26 a.m. Oct. 22 and struck the rear bumper of a 2013 Subaru Outback driven by Kathleen B. Yanci, 61, of Coral.
State police at Kiski Valley report Tyler Uziel, 24, of Apollo was charged with DUI after police conducted a traffic stop on a 1995 Harley-Davidson motorcycle Uziel was driving around 10:10 p.m. Sept. 26 near the intersection of Route 819 and Stefaniak Drive in Bell Township and allegedly determined Uziel was under the influence of alcohol.
Commented