State police at Kiski Valley report a 30-year-old New Alexandria woman was arrested and transported to Westmoreland Count Prison after allegedly refusing to vacate a property on Pump Station Road in Loyalhanna Township and resisting arrest during an incident around 3:54 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Clayton Street in Hempfield Township for a report of theft/fraud/forgery around 1:08 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and learned a 22-year-old Greensburg man willingly gave away credit card information to three different unknown individuals and also provided them with the address to his father’s home.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Briarwood Drive in Hempfield Township around 3:19 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, after a 17-year-old Jeannette girl told police she was walking when a vehicle approached and waved her over and a person in the vehicle talked to the girl briefly before she became suspicious and fled. The girl called her father, who came and picked her up at a safe location, police said.
State police at Greensburg report Carl Prewett, 54, of Latrobe was charged with disorderly conduct after troopers investigating an unrelated report of an assault at the Hostetter Hotel on Murray Avenue in Unity Township around 1:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, allegedly discovered Prewett laying in the middle of the floor screaming profanities and threatening hotel patrons. According to police, Prewett became more irate and disruptive, refusing to return to his home before being escorted off the property.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2008 Suzuki SX4 driven east on Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township by Thomas J. Trice, 46, of Latrobe failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 driven south on Route 982 by Tyler S. Forsythe, 21, of Robinson around 1:05 a.m. Nov. 8. Trice was cited for failing to obey stop and yield signs and Forsythe was cited for operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection, police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 44-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford around 3:04 a.m. Nov. 1 on Route 119 North in East Huntingdon Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report William Thornhill, 30, of Glassport was charged with indecent assault after allegedly assaulting a nurse at Torrance State Hospital on Longview Drive in Derry Township around 9:36 p.m. Oct. 30.
State police at Indiana report a woman dropped her wallet at a gas pump at the Sheetz gas station on East Market Street in Blairsville around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 29 and a suspect driving a dark Chevrolet Avalanche pulled into the pump and is believed to have picked up the wallet and left the area. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-357-1960.
State police at Greensburg report a 35-year-old Acme man was accused of violating the terms of a protection-from-abuse (PFA) order after allegedly making multiple phone calls and leaving numerous voice mail messages for a 37-year-old woman who had a PFA order against him around 7:47 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 in Donegal Township. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2010 Hyundai Elantra driven south on Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township “at an excessive speed,” by a 17-year-old Greensburg girl lost control on a left curve and struck a guide rail around 1:32 p.m. Oct. 28. The driver was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
