State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2013 Ram 1500 driven by Sean M. Lynch, 60, of Latrobe struck a stop sign in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply Co. store in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes plaza around 7:02 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, after swerving to avoid a “phantom vehicle.”
State police at Kiski Valley report charges are pending after troopers investigated allegations of simple trespass and harassment in connection with an incident around 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, involving a 24-year-old Export man and a 34-year-old Export woman at the Forbes Trail Mobile Home Park in Salem Township.
Commented