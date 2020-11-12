Latrobe police report Christopher Blankenship, 44, of Latrobe was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on a vehicle Blankenship was allegedly driving the wrong way on the 900 block of Ligonier Street in Latrobe on Sunday, Nov. 8.
State police at Greensburg report Mack C. Miscovich, 24, of Greensburg suffered a suspected minor injury when the 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer he was driving east on Route 136 in Hempfield Township swerved to avoid an animal and struck a bank along the road and overturned around 8:57 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
State police at Greensburg report troopers investigated a reported hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Greengate Centre Circle in Hempfield Township around 9:41 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. Police were not able to obtain serviceable information from surveillance video, but presumed based on damage to one of the vehicles that it was struck in the driver’s side door area by the front fender of a red SUV that fled the scene.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser rear-ended a 2017 Ram 1500 stopped around 8:35 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 near the intersection of Route 30 and Hempfield Plaza in Hempfield Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven east on Route 22 in Derry Township by Sean R. Lawther, 21, of Monroeville struck a deer that entered the roadway around 6:36 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
State police at Kiski Valley report Ruth Smith, 77, of New Alexandria was accused of assault after allegedly biting a 79-year-old man’s right hand and left forearm during an incident on Flowers Road in Derry Township around 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. According to police, Smith was intoxicated and was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for medical and mental health reasons.
Commented