State police at Greensburg report charges are pending against Franz Wade, 58, of New Kensington and Tamara Ambrosi, 53, of Greensburg following an alleged domestic disturbance around 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at a home on the 2600 block of Fitzpatrick Street in Hempfield Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report sometime between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2019, someone stole a Spypoint Micro trail camera valued at $150 and an Ameristep Doghouse hunting ground blind valued at $50 from a property along Westinghouse Road in Derry Township and fled in an unknown direction.
