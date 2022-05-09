Domestic disturbance in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic disturbance April 24 at 9:18 a.m. at 1015 Mountain Laurel Place, Unity Township. According to the report, a verbal argument ensued between 30-year-old Billie Jo Hilty of Derry and a known 35-year-old male victim, also of Derry. Hilty reportedly brandished a small kitchen knife and threatened the victim with an aluminum baseball bat. Hilty was taken into custody without incident, processed at PSP Greensburg and lodged at the Westmoreland County Jail to await arraignment. Hility was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run May 1 at 12:27 a.m. on state Route 982 in Mount Pleasant. According to the report, Jacob A. Klejka, 30, of Mt. Pleasant, was involved in a hit-and-run while driving a 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse. Klejka was charged with failure to make an immediate notice of an accident to law enforcement officials.
Drug possession in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a drug possession incident April 30 at 1:01 a.m. at Live! Casino in Hempfield Township. According to the report, William Mickens, 45, of Connellsville, dropped a small plastic bag containing a white substance believed to be cocaine. The bag was later retrieved by Live! Casino staff and subsequently turned over to PSP. Live! Casino security provided positive identification of Mickens.
Metal chains stolen at M & C Trucking
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of metal chains April 6 at 12:05 a.m. at M & C Trucking, 400 Keck St., Seward. According to the report, PSP investigated a theft in which an unknown individual arrived at the business in a white pickup truck with unknown registration. The perpetrator then proceeded to remove metal chains valued at $2,100 from unattended vehicle trailers. Video surveillance was unable to provide further investigative details. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Greensburg.
Police investigate vehicle damage
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief Feb. 1 at 12:42 p.m. along Short Street in Unity Township. According to the report, a 30-year-old male of Hostetter is seen on CCTV damaging vehicles in the vicinity of 136 Short St. Victims are listed as a 31-year-old male from Latrobe and a 55-year-old male from Whitney. PSP did not identify anyone by name in the public information release report.
Drug possession in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a drug possession incident April 20 at 4:09 a.m. at Live! Casino in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Sandra Labrador, 59, of Latrobe, was in possession of a controlled substance believed to be amphetamine and dextroamphetamine along with a small silver metal tube used for ingesting said substance. Labrador was arrested and charges were filed.
PSP investigating DUI in Mount Pleasant
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI March 10 at 3:55 p.m. at 260 East Main St., Mount Pleasant. According to the report, PSP was dispatched to the above location for a report of a possible intoxicated driver parked in the parking lot. Ronald Funk, 65, of Mount Pleasant, was found operating a red 2000 Cadillac and appeared to be extremely intoxicated. Funk was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital and consented to a blood draw. Criminal charges are pending blood results.
Vehicle strikes landscaping boulder
State police at Greensburg report investigating a crash which occurred April 27 at 11:12 p.m. at 740 Lindwood Drive, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 1995 Plymouth Acclaim operated by Gary R. Landsbach, 65, of Luxor, was traveling south on Lindwood Drive when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a large landscaping boulder in front of 740 Lindwood Drive. The collision caused the vehicle to roll over one time onto its roof. Landsbach suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Car strikes tree in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a crash which occurred April 30 at 3:37 a.m. on Marguerite Road at its intersection with Sand Hill Road in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser operated by Steven R. Schweizer, 49, of Latrobe, was traveling east on Marguerite Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped onto its side before coming to final rest. Schweizer was not injured and was not charged with any moving violation.
