State police at Kiski Valley report an unnamed suspect entered a store on Hollywood Boulevard, stole a black KitchenAid mixer valued at $199 and fled the scene in a red Volkswagen around 10:41 a.m. April 24. Police said the suspect has been identified and the incident is under investigation.
State police at Kiski Valley report sometime between Feb. 1 and April 8, someone entered a garage on the 700 block of Story Road in Salem Township and stole a DeWalt reciprocating saw valued at $200, a Milwaukee electric tool valued at $200, Hitachi impact guns valued at $150 and a red Coleman mini bike. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a firearms violation that allegedly occurred Dec. 28 on W. Main Street in New Alexandria.
