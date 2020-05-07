State police at Greensburg report Jesse Lynn Hayes, 35, of Mount Pleasant was charged with harassment after police investigated a report of harassment on the 200 block of Dos Drive in Unity Township on Monday, May 4 and discovered Hayes had allegedly made multiple phone calls from different numbers to a 55-year-old Unity Township man and continued sending text messages and leaving voicemails despite being asked to stop.
State police at Kiski Valley report sometime between Feb. 1 and April 15, someone shot a round from an unknown firearm into an outbuilding on a property on the 400 block of Muffley Hollow Road in Bell Township, causing about $300 in damage to the building’s metal siding in two areas. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report sometime between Dec. 12 and April 29, someone stole a Sig Sauer Blaser R93 .30-06 hunting rifle from a home on the 3300 block of Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township and fled the scene. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
