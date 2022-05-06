PSP report public drunkenness incident
State police at Greensburg report an incident of public drunkenness April 30 at 8:20 p.m. at 5260 U.S. Route 30, Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP was dispatched to the above mentioned location in regard to a female being confused. Upon arrival at the scene, Rickie Saunders, a 27-year-old Delmont resident, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance. She reported refused verbal commands and became combative with PSP while being removed from the premises. Saunders was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges were filed through Magisterial District 10-2-01.
Police report hit-and-run crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a crash April 28 at 7:04 a.m. on state Route 130 (Pleasant Unity Mutual Road). According to the report, the one-vehicle hit-and-run crash occurred as a 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SR130 toward an intersection. The vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn at the intersection on Pleasant Valley Mutual Road. The vehicle continued straight and struck a fire hydrant and then became stuck in the yard of Unity Township Water and Sewage. The vehicle’s driver attempted to maneuver the car out of the yard but then reversed down the hill and struck a building. After striking the building, the car traveled forward and then reverse again, striking the building a second time. The vehicle then exited the parking lot of the building and continued on Pleasant Valley Mutual Road. The vehicle was located parked along the side of the road near 1120 Sessi Rd. The vehicle sustained minor damage.
Domestic dispute reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic dispute April 27 at 8:19 p.m. at 146 Hillcrest Dr., Mount Pleasant. Michael Rosebosky, 50, of Mt. Pleasant, was charged with harassment. The victim is listed as a 54-year-old female of Mount Pleasant.
Greensburg man reportedly damages sign
State police at Greensburg report investigating an incident of criminal mischief April 19 at 9:20 a.m. at Congressman Guy Reschenthaler’s office along Pellis Road in Greensburg. According to the report, a 33-year-old male of Greensburg entered the office disputing issues regarding his tax return with the office staff. After being advised that he could not be helped, the suspect began to scream several obscenities at staff causing a disturbance before being advised that he was no longer allowed on the property. As the suspect began walking towards the Pellis Road entry, he retrieved several rocks from the front entrance landscape bedding and used them to damage the front placard sign. The suspect fled on foot north on Pellis Road. The estimated cost of the damage to the sign was $1,000. The alleged perpetrator was not identified by PSP.
PSP report work zone crash in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski report investigating a work zone crash April 29 at 7:59 a.m. on state Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra operated by 31-year-old Mariah S. Banks of Johnstown was stopped in a work zone on the westbound lane of SR22 when a 2020 Ram operated by 27-year-old Colin R. Greene of Latrobe struck the back end of the Hyundai Elantra. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Greene was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices.
PSP report Route 66 crash
State police at Kiski report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 30 at 2:59 p.m. on state Route 66 in Salem Township. According to the report, a 2011 Toyota Corolla operated by 23-year-old Jordan T. Highsmith of Export was traveling south on SR66 and failed to stop at a red light. A 2017 Kia Optima operated by 53-year-old Lisa M. Frank of Export was sitting on SR66 northbound in a turning lane. Frank had a green light and proceeded to turn onto the onramp to state Route 22 westbound. Highsmith’s vehicle struck Frank’s vehicle on the passenger side rear door. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Highsmith was charged with failure to obey traffic control signals.
Tire marks in Derry Township yard
State police at Kiski report investigating criminal mischief May 2 at 11:12 a.m. on property along Walnut Drive in Derry Township. According to the report, an unknown tractor-trailer drove through property owned by a 55-year-old Latrobe male. The tire marks damage was valued at $60.
Harassment reported at Torrance State Hospital
State police at Kiski report investigating an act of harassment May 2 at 8:59 a.m. at Torrance State Hospital, 121 Longview Drive, Derry Township. According to the report, Sharnese Regina Woodson, 33, of Torrance slapped a 45-year-old victim on the back of the head.
Commented