State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 2,058 incidents in the month of April. Of the 270 criminal offenses reported, 269 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 75 criminal offenses, making 65 arrests. Troopers responded to 123 crashes, two fatal, involving 19 injuries. Police investigated 20 hit-and-run crashes, two fatal, and made 28 DUI arrests while responding to 10 DUI-related crashes, two fatal. Troopers issued 575 traffic citations and 647 warnings.
State police at Kiski Valley report four teenagers who were being transported home from the Adelphoi Village campus to their residences were charged following a fight on a school bus around 2:50 p.m. April 28 along Route 66 in Salem Township. Troopers responded to Sheffield Drive where the bus pulled into the parking lot of a Kings Family Restaurant. Through investigation via video surveillance, police said Dashon Miller, 19, of Greensburg, a 14-year-old Export girl, a 17-year-old Greensburg boy, and a 13-year-old Greensburg boy were continuously harassing a 14-year-old Greensburg boy with “little to no response” from the victim. Police said the girl struck the victim in the head and was “met with a swatting motion” from the victim. As a result, police said the girl and Miller repeatedly punched the victim, and Miller repeatedly kicked and stomped the victim, causing “moderate injuries.” Miller was charged through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak. The three juvenile defendants were charged through Westmoreland County Juvenile Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.