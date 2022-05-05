PSP report investigating catalytic converter thefts
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of three catalytic converters April 28 at 8:24 a.m. along 737 Arona Rd., Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) stolen three catalytic converters from three vehicles in the parking lot of Arona Auto Care. Police report this incident occurred between April 27 at 4:45 p.m. and April 28 at roughly 8 a.m. Victims listed by PSP are Christopher Noll, 35, of Greensburg; Joseph Schoffstall, 67, of Harrison City; and U.S. Auto Mart located in Adamsburg.
PSP report DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI incident April 15 at 8:10 p.m. at 452 Mount Joy Rd., Mt. Pleasant. According to the report, Charles Fetter, 50, of Mt. Pleasant was found to be DUI after observed traffic violations.
Items stolen from vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of items from a motor vehicle April 6 at 5:37 p.m. at a location along Unity Township. According to the report, a Kate Spade valued at $400 and debit cards were stolen from a 2018 BMW X2. The victim is a known 48-year-old female Greensburg resident.
Police probe scrap metal theft
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of scrap metal April 5 at 2:12 p.m. at Kenny Ross Ford along Black Hill Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 31-year-old male from Connellsville was arrested after reportedly removing several used vehicle parts to be sold as scrap metal valued at approximately $100 from Kenny Ross Ford property. The arrestee then fled the scene in a silver F150 in an unknown direction of travel.
Pickpocketing by stealth
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft March 26 at 3:49 p.m. at a location along Fieldcrest Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, the victim involved is a 76-year-old female of Latrobe. Property reported stolen include a Visa gift card valued at $3,296, American Express gift cards valued at $4,738 and a Mastercard valued at $5,974.
Retail theft reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft March 24 at 2:49 p.m. at 129 Nature Park, Hempfield Township. According to the report, miscellaneous clothing valued at $78.95 was stolen. A 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was listed as a vehicle involved. PSP’s investigation is continuing.
Commented