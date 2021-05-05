State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2008 Subaru Legacy driven by a 16-year-old Greensburg boy entered Route 819 in Salem Township from a stopped position at the stop sign on Trees Mills Road then stopped again and was struck by a 2008 Mack truck driven by Robert W. Fitzpatrick, 41, of Crabtree around 2:51 p.m. April 28.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when an eastbound 2016 Honda Civic driven along Route 22 in Salem Township by Sathrugnan Yogeswaran, 29, of Pittsburgh struck a westbound 2018 GMC Colorado driven by Yvonne C. Driver, 64, of Belle Vernon in the passenger side as it was attempting to turn left onto Scenic Drive around 5:54 a.m. April 30.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Trax driven along Brush Creek Road in Hempfield Township by Phyllis A. Hensell, 68, of Manor struck a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Susan J. Hannak, 68, of Irwin as it attempted to pass the Ford in the opposite lane as the Ford made a left turn around around 9:02 a.m. April 23. Hensell was cited for overtaking the vehicle on the left.
State police at Greensburg report Brianne Cassidy, 40, of Pittsburgh was arrested on simple assault and harassment charges following an incident which occurred around 8:54 p.m. April 18 at on 19th Street in New Florence. Troopers were dispatched to 202 19th St. for the report of a domestic assault, and, upon investigation, police determined Philip Griffith, 33, of Johnstown and Cassidy were engaged in a verbal altercation and it escalated to physical one. Police said Cassidy struck Griffith in the left side of his face with a laptop, causing a laceration and swelling, and bit his finger, also causing a small laceration. Cassidy was taken into custody and later transported to Westmoreland County Jail to await arraignment. A not-traffic citation for harassment was filed for Griffith through the office of Magisterial District Justice Denise S. Thiel.
State police at Greensburg report Blaine Wertz, 47, of Greensburg was arrested for DUI after troopers observed traffic violations and conducted a subsequent traffic stop around 1 p.m. April 28 on Route 30 and Humphrey Road in Hempfield Township. Charges have been filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Anthony Bompiani.
