State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 3,995 incidents during the month of April. Of the 146 criminal offenses reported, 136 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 78 criminal offenses, making 81 arrests. Troopers responded to 32 crashes involving six injuries, none fatal, and investigated three hit-and-run crashes. Police made seven DUI arrests and responded to three DUI-related crashes. Police issued 47 traffic citations and 47 warnings. Troopers assisted 58 motorists and conducted 18 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
