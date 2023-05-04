Safe containing $22,500 stolen
State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary that occurred between 3 p.m. April 28 and 11:11 a.m. May 1 at Burrell Trailer Inc., located along Burrell Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) forced entry and took possession of a black Sentry safe containing approximately $22,500.
Two-vehicle crash on White School Rd.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 25 at 6:54 a.m. on White School Road at its intersection with Saw Mill Road in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta operated by 20-year-old Ethan M. Zupanc of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 GMC Sierra operated by 54-year-old Todd J. Hugo of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Saw Mill Road and proceeded from a stop sign without proper clearance to cross White School Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling south on White School Road, at which time unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 sustained disabling damage to its driver side rear wheel area. Unit No. 1 sustained disabling damage to its front bumper area.
Vehicle airborne in Manor crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 30 at 1:37 a.m. on Main Street at its intersection with Liberty Avenue in Manor. According to the report, 27-year-old Tyler M. Crawford of Irwin was operating a 2020 Chevrolet CK 2500 north on state Route 993 and failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. The vehicle struck a fixed guide rail off of the left side of the roadway and went airborne. The vehicle then went over a cliff and struck the ground, coming to final rest on its roof. The driver was transported via Penn Township Ambulance to Forbes Hospital with suspected minor injuries. A passenger, 27-year-old McKenna K. Crawford of Irwin, was transported via medical helicopter to Forbes Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
DUI reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle DUI crash April 8 at 3:39 a.m. on state Route 982 east of Kelly Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 43-year-old Joshua E. Newborn of Bradenville was operating a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox south on Route 982 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle drove across the north lane of travel, traveled off of the east (south) side of the roadway approximately 90 feet and struck a utility pole. After impact with the utility pole, the vehicle rotated counterclockwise, traveled approximately 180 feet and back into the south travel lane. The SUV then traveled approximately 40 feet back across the north lane of travel and impacted a rock before coming to final rest facing southwest on top of the rock.
Assault at Torrance State Hospital
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an alleged assault that occurred April 22 at 5:09 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. According to the report, it was alleged that a patient struck a nurse with a fist and bit another patient’s arm. No serious injuries were suffered. The investigation is ongoing.
