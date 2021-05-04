State police at Greensburg report James Henderson, 51, of Greensburg was arrested for DUI after troopers observed traffic violations and conducted a subsequent traffic stop around 2:35 a.m. May 2 on the 500 block of Euclid Avenue in Greensburg. Charges have been filed through the office of District Judge Chris Flanigan.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a westbound vehicle traveling along Theatre Street in Unity Township exited the roadway for an “unknown reason” and struck a light pole then fled the scene in an unknown direction around 10:58 a.m. April 30.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 31-year-old man and 27 year-old-woman, both of Derry, were arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after troopers around 9:40 p.m. April 29 responded to Superior Mobile Home Park in Derry Township for an assault. This investigation continues pending possible charges against a third party involved, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report Daniel Steele, 47, of New Alexandria was arrested after he was accused of throwing a coffee table at a woman’s face, causing her to have a black eye, around 8:12 p.m. April 27 at a residence on Route 981 in Derry Township.
State police at Indiana report Kaitlyn Jarvis, 22, of Seward was arrested and accused of assaulting EMS and law enforcement during an investigation which also found her to be in possession of drugs around noon April 29 on Edgewood Lane in East Wheatfield Township. Charges have been filed through the office of District Judge Christopher Welch.
State police at Indiana report a 65-year-old Black Lick man said an unknown actor stole a red-and-black Troy-Bilt push mower which was listed for sale in his yard between 8:30 p.m. May 1 and 10 a.m. May 2 on Blaire Road in Burrell Township. Troopers conducted a neighborhood canvass with negative results. The mower is valued at $20. Anyone with information about this actor is asked to call 724-357-1960.
