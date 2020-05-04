State police at Greensburg report two black men attempted to steal an Apple Macbook Pro laptop valued at $1,499 from the Best Buy store along Donohoe Road in Hempfield Township around 10:08 a.m. Saturday, May 2. According to police, one of the men approached employees at the store to retrieve the laptop while the other man waited in a gray Dodge Charger. Employees suspected fraud when the man allegedly provided a false identification card with an address that didn’t match the address on the receipt for the laptop.
“Best Buy stated that fraud has been increasing and that the criminals are adapting,” according to a public information report released by state police. “In some cases, thieves will change the pickup location to different stores when they think they might be caught. Thieves will also use fake IDs to attempt to deceive employees, often times using similar names or the same names as who the order was made under.
“Criminals are using face masks to conceal themselves, further emboldening their actions as they take advantage of the global pandemic with cowardly acts of deception. The state police encourage all business owners and private individuals to safeguard their identities and to be on the lookout for fraud.”
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were called to the 100 block of M and B Place in Derry Township after a 34-year-old Derry Township woman allegedly damaged the front door at the home and tore off railing to a porch. According to police, the woman appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and the victim reported the woman had ingested methamphetamine and MDMA. The woman was transported to an unspecified hospital for treatment and assessment, police said. Charges for drug possession, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct are pending, according to police.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 40-year-old Derry man was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing an 83-year-old woman during a verbal altercation at a home on Northwind Lane in Derry Township around 8:16 p.m. Friday, May 1.
State police at Kiski Valley report charges of harassment and drug possession are pending against a 53-year-old Derry Township man after troopers were called to a home on the 500 block of Bank Street in Derry Township around 4:04 p.m. Friday, May 1. The man allegedly grabbed and shoved a 23-year-old Derry Township woman during a physical altercation at the home, and police allegedly discovered the man was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
State police at Greensburg report one person suffered a suspected minor injury when a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country driven east on Earnhardt Drive in Hempfield Township by David M. Antolik, 28, of Yukon failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven south on New Stanton Ruffsdale Road by Austin L. Bibby, 25, of Dawson around 5:21 a.m. Friday, May 1. Antolik was cited for failing to obey stop and yield signs.
State police at Greensburg report someone stole an unlocked gray 2004 Dodge Dakota valued at $3,000 from the 100 block of Circle Drive in Donegal Township around 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 28. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Chad Stewart, 41, of Mohnton was charged with theft after allegedly using a 34-year-old Greensburg woman’s debit card without permission for a total of $505 around 6:49 p.m. April 24 in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report Joseph Good, 35, of Jeannette was charged with assault after allegedly resisting arrest while being taken into custody during a followup regarding an alleged April 21 burglary in North Huntingdon Township.
State police at Greensburg report Asa Ponton, 53, of Pittsburgh was charged with felony retail theft after allegedly stealing items from Giant Eagle, Lowe’s and Home Depot stores along Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 12:04 p.m. April 9. According to police, troopers investigated a series of retail theft incidents at the stores in which items valued at more than $1,000 were stolen.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after someone allegedly gained access to a 57-year-old Hempfield Township man’s Social Security number and opened a credit account in the man’s name, then used the account to make a purchase from wayfair.com totaling $1,063 in August 2019. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Commented