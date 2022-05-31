PSP investigating theft by deception
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft by deception April 30 at noon at 1911 Bethel Church Road, Unity Township. According to the report, the arrestee, 42-year-old Joshua Miller of Greensburg, took a $994.50 deposit from the victim, 63-year-old Samuel Miller of Latrobe, in agreement that Joshua Miller would seal and refinish a driveway for a total amount of $1,850. Joshua Miller failed to start or complete said job. Samuel Miller reached out to the arrestee on several occasions with no response. The arrestee was charged with deceptive or fraudulent business practices. The arrestee has multiple charges for the same criminal acts involving his asphalt business.
Public drunkenness in Youngwood
State police at Greensburg report citing 34-year-old Rhonda Barkley of Latrobe with public drunkenness May 27 at 11:58 a.m. at 301 Haller St., Youngwood.
Lottery tickets theft reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of lottery tickets May 27 at 9:41 a.m. at Sunoco in Youngwood. According to the report, the victim was able to provide invoices as well as a written and signed confession. Charges were typed and sent to Westmoreland County Prison where the actor, a 34-year-old Irwin male, is currently housed. The stolen lottery tickets are valued at $3,900.
PSP: One-vehicle crash involved drugs
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle DUI crash May 11 at 8:58 a.m. in the vicinity of 6819 U.S. Route 30, Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Route 30 and Edann Lane in Hempfield Township. The driver, 52-year-old Douglas Shearer of Pitcairn, was found to be under the influence of drugs. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2010 Ford Escape.
PSP spots drugs while serving warrant
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating drug possession May 26 at 2 p.m. in an Avonmore residence. According to the report, PSP was assisting Avonmore Borough Police Department in serving a felony access device fraud warrant. While serving the warrant, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found at the residence in the area where the accused’s 6-month-old child was playing. It was also within reach of a 7-year-old child. The accused was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP but is a known 25-year-old Avonmore male. Charges for endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a small amount of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia charges will be filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05.
Drugs found during traffic stop
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating drug possession May 28 at 4:26 p.m. during a traffic stop on state Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, a consent search was granted during a traffic violation on state Route 981 near Bush Road. Suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. This investigation continues pending the filing of charges at Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP did not identify the defendant.
Stone cargo overturned in crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 27 at 9:41 a.m. on state Route 286 west of Palko Road in Bell Township. According to the report, a 2018 Peterbilt 389 operated by 64-year-old Charles M. Letosky of Bradenville was traveling west on state Route 286 when the vehicle traveled off the right lane and struck the guide rail. The vehicle continued to travel west against the guide rail approximately 150 feet until it overturned on its side partially down an embankment. The impact with the guide rail pushed a large section of the guide rail over, and a large section of the shoulder of the roadway was also damaged. The vehicle was fully loaded with stone and the cargo spilled over the embankment. Letosky was able to self-extricate and suffered a small abrasion on his left forearm. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Bell Township VFD, Slickville VFD, Lifestat Ambulance, PennDOT and Lander’s Towing. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, Letosky was charged with failure to operate a vehicle on the right side of the roadway.
