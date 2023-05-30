DUI in Washington Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI May 24 at 7:06 p.m. in the vicinity of 4215 U.S. Route 66 in Washington Township. According to the report, troopers made contact with a known 31-year-old Vandergrift female for a welfare check while she was in her vehicle. Further investigation revealed she was under the influence of a controlled substance and found to be in possession of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. Charges for DUI and drug possession will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the defendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.