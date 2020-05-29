State police at Indiana report two people were injured when a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven north on Route 119 in Burrell Township by Robert P. Ginter, 76, of Homer City struck a 2011 Kia Soul driven by Raymond J. Winkelman Jr., 26, of Blairsville as it attempted to make a left turn from Main Street onto Route 119 South while the traffic signal was green around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. Ginter, who was cited for failing to obey traffic control devices, was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Indiana Regional Medical Center with a suspected minor injury. Winkelman was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Regional Hospital with a suspected serious injury.
State police at Indiana report a 52-year-old New Florence woman and a 47-year-old New Florence man were charged following an alleged physical altercation at a home on Muir Road in West Wheatfield Township around 10:13 p.m. Monday, May 25.
State police at Indiana report a 21-year-old Blairsville man is accused of criminal mischief after allegedly damaging the front driver’s side tire of a Honda Accord around 1:51 p.m. May 21 on Barnview Circle in Burrell Township.
Commented