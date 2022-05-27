PSP files harassment charges
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an incident May 24 at 4 p.m. at a location along Armbrust-Hecla Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, Kelly Andrews Tastan, 23, of Irwin, called two known victims (a 31-year-old male of Hunker and a 30-year-old female of Mount Pleasant) multiple times and threatened to kill them. Harassment charges were filed against Tastan in Magisterial District Court 10-3-10.
Theft by deception in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a fraudulent unemployment claim May 17 at 6:33 p.m. at a Conner Lane residence in Derry Township. PSP would like to remind the public to be careful when shopping online and/or sharing personal information online or over the phone. According to PSP, if a member of the public finds themselves a victim of identity theft, file a claim with Unemployment Compensation Fraud and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Fraud, call the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at 800-692-7469, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identitytheft.gov.
Firearm missing following vacation
State police at Kiski Valley were contacted May 16 regarding a missing firearm at 4948 state Route 982, Derry Township. According to the report, the complainant said he was unable to find his firearm after returning from vacation. The missing firearm is described as a Springfield firearm, “Springfield, MA 1911 A1 black finish with silver and gold grips Spartan.” The investigation is ongoing.
Identity theft reported by Delmont man
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an identity theft case May 23 at 12:41 p.m. at an Archway Drive residence in Salem Township. An unemployment claim was submitted with the information of a known 57-year-old Delmont resident. The investigation continues.
PennDOT message board damaged
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a crash sometime between the hours of 9 a.m. May 20 and 6:53 a.m. May 24 along U.S. Route 22 west of Scenic Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck a PennDOT message board located on the shoulder of U.S. Route 22 west in Salem Township. The vehicle then fled the scene west on U.S. Route 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Commented