State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 8:40 p.m. April 27 to Briarcliff Road in Unity Township for a request for assistance. Upon arrival, EMS had already loaded the involved party into the ambulance and were ready to begin transport. EMS related that the involved party took more than 60 sleeping pills in an attempted suicide. EMS related that state police were no longer needed.
