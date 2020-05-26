State police at Greensburg report Angela Haman, 48, and Ralph Kuzmin, 56, both of Avonmore, and Thomas Walker, 43, and Erika Walker, 39, both of West Newton, were cited for harassment after troopers were called to a “family dispute” where the individuals allegedly pushed and shoved each other around 5:11 p.m. May 19 on the 500 block of Westchester Drive in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report someone damaged two vehicles on Mount Joy Road in Mount Pleasant Township, possibly by shooting them with a BB gun. According to police, one vehicle had a small hole in the left rear tail light and small dents on the driver’s side passenger door while the second vehicle had a small dent on the driver’s side rear quarter panel. The damage was reported around 8:24 a.m. May 15.
