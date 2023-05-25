PSP investigate ID theft
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating identity theft May 23 at 7:23 p.m. at a Hancock Avenue location in Oklahoma. According to the report, a 44-year-old Apollo woman told investigators that an unknown actor obtained her personal information and opened a fraudulent bank account through Bank of America.
Drugs uncovered during dispute
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a domestic dispute May 23 at 8:02 p.m. at a Learn Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 35-year-old Avonmore female. The actor is a known 36-year-old Avonmore male. The victim told police she was assaulted during a verbal altercation that escalated and turned physical. While interviewing the victim, signs of injury were observed as a result of the altercation she had with the actor. The actor was located, arrested and subsequently found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody and transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment for drug possession and domestic-related assault, which included strangulation. A preliminary hearing will be held in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify either party.
