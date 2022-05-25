Charges filed in domestic dispute
State police at Greensburg report filing assault charges stemming from an incident May 23 at 1:24 p.m. at a location along Thomas School Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers responded to the location for a welfare check on one of the involved parties. After speaking with both parties, it was discovered that a verbal and physical domestic dispute occurred. Both parties, a known 23-year-old female, and a known 29-year-old male, of Greensburg, were taken into custody and transported to PSP Greensburg for charges.
Catalytic converter thefts continueState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of six catalytic converters May 21 at 9:07 a.m. at a site along Westec Drive in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, six catalytic converters were removed from company trucks. Two more catalytic converters were damaged but not taken from the scene. The total estimated cost of stolen and damaged parts is approximately $4,000.
Two-vehicle crash reported in Salem Twp.State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash May 22 at 3:19 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Hannastown Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1, a 2010 Acura TL operated by 20-year-old Brenna R. Slezak of New Alexandria, was stopped on Hannastown Road waiting to turn west onto U.S. Route 22. Unit No. 1 began to proceed into the intersection without clearance and struck unit No. 2, a 2010 Nissan Murano operated by 20-year-old Quatrina M. Long-Tate of Home, which was traveling east on U.S. Route 22. Unit No. 1 spun and came to final rest facing south, partially in the west lane of U.S. Route 22 and partially on White Thorn Road. Unit No. 2 also spun after impact and came to final rest in the west lanes of U.S. Route 22 facing west, just east of White Thorn Road. A 15-year-old female passenger of New Alexandria was in unit No. 1. Zachary E. O’Neal, 20, of Home, was a passenger in unit No. 2. Slezak and O’Neal suffered suspected minor injuries. No occupants required emergency medical services transport. Both vehicles were towed by Watt’s Truck Center. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Forbes Road VFD, Slickville VFD, Crabtree VFD and New Alexandria VFD. According to a public information release report provided by PSP Kiski Valley, Slezak was charged with failure to adhere to stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment charges filed in Derry Twp.State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a domestic altercation May 21 at 9:39 p.m. at a location along Olympic Street in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 40-year-old male and known 42-year-old female, both of Bradenville, were engaged in a domestic altercation. During this altercation, the male reportedly harassed, annoyed and/or alarmed the female when he shoved her and subjected her to other physical contact. As a result, a summary harassment citation has been filed against the known male through Magisterial District Court 10-3-08. PSP Kiski Valley did not identify either participant in a public information release report.
No injuries in Salem Township crashState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 8 at 9:31 p.m. on U.S. Route 22, east of U.S. Route 66. According to the report, 24-year-old Stephen M. Foreman of Coraopolis, was operating a 2006 Toyota Avalon east on U.S. Route 22 in the area of U.S. Route 66 overpass. The vehicle was in the right lane, crossed into the left lane and exited the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck the center concrete barrier before going back onto the roadway. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of traffic and came to rest against a guiderail. There was no damage to the wall or guiderail.
Lost firearm reported in Derry Twp.State police at Kiski Valley are investigating a report of a lost firearm May 19 at 8:03 p.m. at 753 27th St. in Derry Township. The report indicates the missing firearm to be a black Smith & Wesson valued at approximately $500. The investigation is ongoing.
PSP responds to disturbanceState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disturbance May 20 at 7:04 p.m. at Holiday Acres, 507 Scott Court, Derry Township. According to the report, 60-year-old Jeffery Brown of Latrobe was cited for disorderly conduct. A known 38-year-old female and known 43-year-old male, both of Latrobe, are listed as victims on a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Commented