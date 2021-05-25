1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash around 6:56 p.m. May 17 along Route 217 in Derry Township in which one person suffered minor injuries. Police said the crash occurred just north of Route 217’s intersection with Pizza Barn Road. A northbound 2015 Cadillac SRX driven by Jason C. Thomas, 41, of Pittsburgh was unable to stop for a 2013 Ford F-150XLT driven by Timothy M. Glass, 65, of Blairsville making a left turn. The Cadillac rear-ended a 2015 BMW 328I driven by Whitney J. Charlton, 33, of Friedens, which then rear-ended the Ford. Charlton was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Bradenville man arrested following disturbance
State police at Kiski Valley report a 31-year-old Bradenville man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s office after troopers responded around 6:07 p.m. May 18 to 11th Street in Derry Township for a disturbance. He was taken into custody and lodged at Westmoreland County Prison. He was also cited for disorderly conduct and harassment.
No one injured in one-vehicle crash
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2018 Subaru Impreza driven by Zachary Alberts, 18, of Trafford was traveling at a high rate of speed and traveled off Keystone Park Road while negotiating a left curve around 2:14 p.m. May 18 in Derry Township. The vehicle then began to spin and traveled over the centerline striking an embankment and overturned on its left side. Airbags were deployed and Alberts was wearing a seatbelt. He was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Torrance man arrested following assault
State police at Kiski Valley report Kawan Watts, 27, of Torrance was arrested after troopers investigated an assault involving a 42-year-old Josephine man that occurred around 10:34 a.m. May 14 at 121 Longview Drive, Derry Township.
Troopers engage in pursuit following drive-by shooting
State police at Kiski Valley report a “be on the lookout” was received around 8:10 p.m. May 19 from the McKeesport Police Department for a vehicle described as a white Audi A3, which was possibly involved in a drive-by shooting in the City of McKeesport. It was reported that the aforementioned vehicle had fled into the Monroeville area and was heading along Route 22 eastbound in Salem Township. The vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed at the Simpson Voting House by troopers at that location. A pursuit was initiated and continued into Indiana County along Route 22 eastbound, which ultimately terminated before entering into Blairsville Borough for safety precautions.
Greensburg man arrested, charged with harassment
State police at Greensburg report a 32-year-old Greensburg man was arrested after troopers responded around 6:15 p.m. April 9 on Walkers Trail in Hempfield Township for a report of fighting. Upon arrival, the arrestee had fled the scene. A 16-year-old boy had minor scratches on him and related that he was pushed and kicked in the leg by his brother. Harassment charges have been filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour.
