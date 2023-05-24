PSP investigating explicit photos
State police at Greensburg report investigating an incident May 22 at 6:29 p.m. at a Bernie Stone Road location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known male reportedly sent explicit photos to an 11-year-old girl on Snapchat. A “preservation letter” has been prepared and sent to Snapchat for the accounts. This incident is still under investigation.
Man arrested on active warrant
State police at Greensburg report arresting a 34-year-old Greensburg man after it was determined he had an outstanding warrant from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office in Mays Landing, New Jersey. According to the report, Johnathan James Veach-Dixon was apprehended 1:30 p.m. May 18 at a South Greengate Road location in Hempfield Township. Veach-Dixon was transported to the PSP Greensburg barracks for processing and arraignment. Veach-Dixon was subsequently confined to Westmoreland County Prison pending extradition.
