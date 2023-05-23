Battery charger stolen
State police at Greensburg are investigating a theft that was reported 6:29 p.m. May 9 at a Menoher Highway location in Fairfield Township. According to the report, an unknown white male showed up at the residence of a 64-year-old Fairfield Township man and expressed interest in possibly purchasing the property. The suspect was permitted to look around and inside the barn located next to the house. The suspect then left and the victim went back inside his residence. The victim later looked out at his barn and noticed all the lights were on. The victim searched around the barn and noticed his John Deere battery charger (valued at $120) that sits on his desk was missing. PSP Greensburg is continuing to investigate the incident.
Shoplifting reported at MarshallsState police at Greensburg report investigating shoplifting that occurred May 2 at 3:53 p.m. at Marshalls, located along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, two unidentified Black females unlawfully took miscellaneous items of clothing and home goods from the business. The stolen products are valued at $193.92. In a separate incident, PSP Greensburg report that on April 29 at 7:50 p.m., an unidentified Black female removed three purses from the business, valued at $308.98. Surveillance footage showed the suspect getting into a Honda CRV before leaving the premises.
Charges filed in domestic dispute
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic dispute that occurred May 18 at 9:44 p.m. at a Bloomfield Drive location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 31-year-old Greensburg male shoved his girlfriend, a known 30-year-old female of Greensburg, during a domestic dispute. The male was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the victim or the defendant.
Careless driving in parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 17 at 11:15 a.m. in the Denny’s parking lot, located at 200 West Drive, off of U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 Mazda CX-30. Unit No. 2 was a 2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek. The driver of unit No. 1 “carelessly backed from a parking stall” in the parking lot and struck the left rear of unit No. 2, which was legally parked and unattended, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
THC smoking device at school
State police at Greensburg report investigating possession of a THC smoking device by a student at Southmoreland High School in East Huntingdon Township. The alleged incident reportedly occurred May 18, and PSP Greensburg is still investigating.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 17 at 1:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Hempfield Square and Hempfield Boulevard in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze operated by 19-year-old Anthony N. Baker of Irwin. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Buick Verano operated by 72-year-old Marian R. Peters of Jeannette. A passenger, 73-year-old Marc W. Peters of Jeannette, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as Baker failed to come to a complete stop in the left lane of Route 30 west while facing a red traffic control signal at the intersection with Hempfield Square and Hempfield Boulevard. The front left portion of unit No. 1 struck the front right side of unit No. 2 as the driver of unit No. 2 attempted to travel through the intersection from Hempfield Square to Hempfield Boulevard while facing a green traffic control signal. After initial impact, unit No. 1 rotated in a clockwise direction while unit No. 2 rotated in a counterclockwise direction, resulting in a secondary impact of unit No. 1’s rear left side with unit No. 2’s rear right side. Unit No. 2 eventually came to find rest facing southwest in the northwest corner of the intersection. Unit No. 1 was moved from final rest to an adjacent parking lot prior to PSP arrival. Both vehicles were subsequently towed from the scene.
Rear-end collision in Hempfield TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 8 at 4:17 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Hyundai Elantra. Unit No. 2 was a 2012 Hyundai Sonata. The crash occurred as the vehicles were traveling on the turning lane from Route 30 eastbound for the entrance to Hempfield Plaza. Unit No. 2 slowed as the traffic signals for the left turning lanes were red. The driver of unit No. 1 failed to notice unit No. 2 was preparing to stop and the traffic ahead was stopped. Unit No. 1 then struck unit No. 2 on the rear end. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Motorcycle crash on North Greengate RoadState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 9 at 4:28 p.m. on North Greengate Road north of Radebaugh Road in Hempfield Township. According the report, 68-year-old Thomas E. Platt was operating a 2014 Yamaha VSTAR1300 southbound on North Greengate Road. Vehicles ahead of the motorcycle were slowing for the heavily congested intersection of North Greengate Road and Radebaugh Road. Platt attempted to slow his motorcycle to avoid impacting the rear of a vehicle in front of him and lost control of the motorcycle. Platt then laid down the motorcycle, which came to final rest on its side in the northbound lane of North Greengate Road. Platt was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The motorcycle was able to be driven from the scene.
PSP: Vehicle strikes overhead bridgeState police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 8 at 10:33 a.m. on Auction Barn Road at its intersection with Union Cemetery Road in Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown model 2015 Chevrolet struck an overhead bridge. No damage was reported to the bridge.
Two-vehicle crash in Unity TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 5 at 10:03 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of Theatre Street in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Dodge caravan operated by 47-year-old Richard R. Lamar of Portage. Unit No. 2 was a 2010 Subaru Legacy operated by 29-year-old Shoshauna Dunn of Laughlintown. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was following unit No. 2 while traveling west on Route 30. Unit No. 1 failed to yield to unit No. 2 slowing within the right lane of travel prior to unit No. 1 striking unit No. 2 on the rear bumper area with unit No. 1’s front bumper area. Both vehicles came to final rest within the right lane curb.
PSP probe Ruffsdale Road burglaryState police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary that occurred between May 14 and 2:35 p.m. May 18 at 219 Ruffsdale Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unidentified actor(s) unlawfully entered a detached shed at the property by force, cutting a hole into the side of the shed, prying two planks of wood off of the front doors that were barricading the entrance, and leaving numerous items as if the shed was being used as a living space. The unidentified actor(s) took a pressure washer (valued at $350) and various miscellaneous hand tools (valued at $200). The stolen items and property damage total at least $800 in value.
Dump trailer theft in Madison
State police at Greensburg report investigating a vehicle theft that occurred sometime between May 14 and 4 a.m. May 15 at a Main Street location in Madison. According to the report, unknown actor(s) unlawfully removed a black 2014 Maxum dump trailer valued at $6,500 from a property located along the 100 block of Main Street in Madison. The victim is listed as a known 71-year-old Madison male.
Disorderly conduct in Irwin
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged incident that occurred May 20 at 8:17 p.m. at a Wendel Road location in Irwin. According to the report, a known 38-year-old Irwin female was engaged in disorderly conduct and was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the female.
DUI investigated in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop May 20 at 8:17 p.m. at the intersection of North Center Avenue and West Pennsylvania Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, a Black New Stanton male who was not identified by police was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, and was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending.
Vehicle strikes traffic signal pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 1 at 3:16 p.m. on Theatre Street at its intersection with Colony Lane in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 17-year-old female of Latrobe was operating a 2015 Fiat 500 and making a left turn from Theatre Street onto Colony Lane. The driver misjudged the turn and struck a traffic signal pole, knocking it to the ground. There were no injuries and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.