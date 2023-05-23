Battery charger stolen

State police at Greensburg are investigating a theft that was reported 6:29 p.m. May 9 at a Menoher Highway location in Fairfield Township. According to the report, an unknown white male showed up at the residence of a 64-year-old Fairfield Township man and expressed interest in possibly purchasing the property. The suspect was permitted to look around and inside the barn located next to the house. The suspect then left and the victim went back inside his residence. The victim later looked out at his barn and noticed all the lights were on. The victim searched around the barn and noticed his John Deere battery charger (valued at $120) that sits on his desk was missing. PSP Greensburg is continuing to investigate the incident.