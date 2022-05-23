DUI suspected in Donegal Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash April 9 at 9:06 p.m. on state Route 31 in Donegal Township. According to the report, Brian Kirksey, 27, of Duquesne, exhibited signs of intoxication and a strong smell of burnt marijuana was emanating his person and his vehicle. Kirksey was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital for a medical evaluation and a chemical blood test. Criminal charges are pending blood results. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg lists a known 56-year-old female Latrobe resident as a victim. Vehicles involved were a 2015 Lincoln Continental MKC and a 2016 Subaru Outback.
Motorcycle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a motorcycle crash May 8 at 6:53 p.m. on Arona Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 43-year-old Joseph P. Newman of New Stanton was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Street Glide south on Arona Road and wrecked while attempting to negotiate a right curve on the roadway near Ashbrook Lane. The motorcycle crossed the northbound lane of travel and struck an embankment on the east berm. Newman suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Forbes Hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Newman was charged for failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed. Newman “showed signs of impairment” and consented to a legal blood draw which determined his blood alcohol level to be .201.
Assault at COVE Prep facility
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a patient-on-patient assault May 10 at 8 a.m. at the COVE Prep treatment facility, 310 Grove Road, Derry Township. According to the report, a 16-year-old male patient assaulted a 20-year-old male patient. A juvenile allegation was filed.
Incident at Urgent Care prompts charges
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an incident May 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Urgent Care, 129 Don St., Derry Township. According to the report, police responded to the facility for reported harassment incident. The victim, a known 40-year-old female Derry resident, refused to cooperate with the investigation.
One-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 24 at 5:53 a.m. on state Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, 68-year-old James R. Prenni of Saltsburg was operating a 2006 Jeep Liberty south on state Route 981, near state Route 286, in Loyalhanna Township. The vehicle departed the west side of the roadway, then swerved back and forth over the double yellow lines before leaving the roadway again and striking a tree. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, Prenni was charged with failure to operate a vehicle on roadways laned for traffic. Prenni was not injured.
