PSP investigating bank fraud
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception May 8 at 4:08 p.m. at a Fire Hall Avenue location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) obtained the victim’s PNC Bank account information and made multiple fraudulent transactions between May 2-5. The total amount stolen from the victim’s account was $10,503. The investigation continues. The victim is a known 60-year-old Hutchinson male.
Vehicle strikes utility pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 11 at 9:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 802 Mount Pleasant Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 2020 Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Mount Pleasant Road when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off of the north berm of the roadway and sideswiped a West Penn Power utility pole with its right side. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Semi trailer jackknifes
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred 10:27 a.m. May 13 on Ligonier Drive north of South Center Avenue in Hempfield Township. According the report, a 2018 Peterbilt 389 was parked facing east on Ligonier Drive. The driver, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, failed to apply the air brakes on the truck tractor and exited the vehicle. The Peterbilt began rolling backward down the hill. The semi trailer eventually jackknifed, and the vehicle came to final rest approximately 10 feet off of the roadway. The vehicle did not require towing.
PSP: Nephew steals items
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft May 9 at 7:45 p.m. at a Harr Road location in Donegal Township. According to the report, David Porterfield, the nephew of a known 70-year-old Acme female victim, took a carved wooden bear, two hanging baskets and one flat of flowers from the victim’s residence “out of spite and frustration.” PSP Greensburg is still investigating the alleged incident. The stolen items total $453 in value.
Troopers investigate DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle DUI crash April 26 at 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Donohoe Road and U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the subject was taken into custody after displaying signs of impairment during the crash investigation. The vehicle involved was a 2011 Honda Accord. Charges are pending the results of a blood test. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Two-vehicle crash on Route 30
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 9 at 12:49 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Nature Park Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Ford Fusion. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was attempting to make a right turn onto Route 30 from Curaleaf parking lot. Unit No. 2 was traveling west on Route 30 when unit No. 1 turned in front of his vehicle. There was front end damage to unit No. 1 and unit No. 2 sustained damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Man jailed for alleged assault
State police at Greensburg report responding May 13 at 9:28 p.m. for a report of an assault at a Dove Lane location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, two male victims, ages 71 and 52, both of Irwin, told investigators they were assault by 43-year-old Kevin Kelley of Herminie. One victim had a bloody and lacerated left knee, and the other victim had “severe lacerations and bruising to his head and shoulder, which required medical attention,” according to PSP Greensburg. Kelley was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, and later confined to Westmoreland County Prison.
Disorderly conduct charges against juvenile
State police at Greensburg report filing disorderly conduct charges against a known 15-year-old Jeannette male following an incident May 16 at approximately 9 p.m. at a Penn Adamsburg Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the defendant ran away from home, which prompted a police response. Given that the incident was one of several in a repeated course of conduct, the known male was cited accordingly.
Troopers investigate missing person
State police at Greensburg report investigating an incident that occurred May 17 at 12:20 a.m. at Ketterer Charter School, 1133 Village Way, Unity Township. According to the report, a known 16-year-old female juvenile walked out of the facility after an alleged altercation occurred in the school. Staff and school police monitored her location walking toward state Route 981 in the direction of Jioio’s Restaurant.
