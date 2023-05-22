PSP investigating bank fraud

State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception May 8 at 4:08 p.m. at a Fire Hall Avenue location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) obtained the victim’s PNC Bank account information and made multiple fraudulent transactions between May 2-5. The total amount stolen from the victim’s account was $10,503. The investigation continues. The victim is a known 60-year-old Hutchinson male.