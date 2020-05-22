State police at Greensburg report Justin David Hill, 33, of Latrobe was arrested after allegedly taking a bedding set valued at $64 from the shelves at the Walmart store on Colony Lane in Unity Township around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, and returning the item at the store’s customer service desk for cash. According to police, Hill was stopped in the parking lot of the Lowe’s store in the same plaza, became combative and resisted arrest. Police allegedly recovered stamp bags of heroin, a metal spoon and a hypodermic needle after taking Hill into custody. Troopers also learned Hill had been banned from all Walmart locations as a result of a previous retail theft arrest, and Hill later admitted he provided police with false information about his identity throughout the incident because of outstanding warrants.
State police at Greensburg report Mark Altman, 58, of Derry was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, near the intersection of Route 30 and East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township after police determined he was driving with a DUI suspended license.
State police at Greensburg report a 36-year-old Greensburg man was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance and taking a package of steaks from the Giant Eagle store along Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 8:32 p.m. May 12. According to police, the suspect was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and retail theft.
