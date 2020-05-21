State police at Kiski Valley report Carl Andrew Fordyce, 29, of Brownsville was cited for harassment after allegedly striking a 68-year-old Vandergrift man twice with a closed fist during an incident at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at the Renner Building of Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a death deemed to be of natural causes near Highland Avenue and Short Street in Salem Township around 6:51 p.m. Friday, May 15.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2015 Ford Focus driven south on Route 981 in Derry Township by Pamela R. Krinock, 58, of Johnstown rear-ended a 2008 Chevrolet HHR driven by Julie D. Baker, 44, of Youngstown as it slowed to make a right turn onto Michell Drive around 5:43 p.m. May 13. Krinock was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report Christopher Pavlik, 33, of Latrobe was arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief after an alleged physical altercation involving a 32-year-old New Alexandria man on Derry Road in New Alexandria around 4:33 p.m. May 2.
