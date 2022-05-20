Vehicle catches fire on Menoher Highway
State police at Greensburg report investigating a vehicle fire May 15 at 8:22 p.m. on Menoher Highway (state Route 271) just east of Shadow Drive in Fairfield Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Robert A. Deemer of Johnstown was operating a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 east on Menoher Highway when the vehicle began to smoke and subsequently caught fire for unknown reasons. The driver pulled off to the southern shoulder of the roadway and was able to safely exit the vehicle along with a passenger, 34-year-old Nancy M. Fisher of Johnstown, before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
Traffic signs damaged in Unity Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash April 20 at 6:50 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Unity Township. According to the report, 36-year-old Adam J. Burkhart of West Ligonier was operating a 2008 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. Route 30 when he began to slide to the right while traveling in the left lane on a bridge over Loyalhanna Creek just east of Misty Hollow Lane in Unity Township. The vehicle traveled over the right lane and north berm of U.S. Route 30 west before proceeding in a northwest direction along the edge of the roadway for 100 feet before striking a wrong way traffic sign. After initial impact, the vehicle continued in a westerly direction for 10 feet before striking a post that was sticking out of the ground. After second impact, the vehicle proceeded another 45 feet before its front end struck a Colonial Plaza sign at 3576 Lincoln Highway. At final rest, the vehicle was facing southwest at the base of the sign. According to PSP Greensburg, Burkhart was charged with failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed.
Disorderly conduct reported at treatment facility
State police at Kiski Valley responded to a report of an unconscious female April 25 at 7:52 p.m. at 2862 Ligonier St., Derry Township, a psychiatric residential treatment facility. According to the report, it was discovered that a female staff member fell as she was restraining a client and hit her head after an accidental fall. After the fall, another client, a 14-year-old female juvenile of Latrobe, acted in an aggressive and offensive manner toward another client at the location and was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct.
Harassment at Torrance State Hospital
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a patient-on-patient issue May 17 at 2:35 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township which resulted in harassment charges being filed against 43-year-old Christopher Keller of Torrance. The victim is a known 50-year-old male of Torrance.
Identity theft reported in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating an identity theft case reported May 18 at 6:20 p.m. at a residence along Cherry Blossom Drive in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 60-year-old female of Mount Pleasant Township.
Victim shoved at Torrance State Hospital
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment May 18 at 6:08 p.m. at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Heather Worsham of Torrance, with intent to harass, annoy or harm another person, pushed a known 60-year-old female victim of Uniontown.
One-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 16 at 9:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 22, west of School Road, in Derry Township. According to the report, 50-year-old Christoph M. Brown of Randolph, New Jersey, was operating a 2015 Ford Focus westbound on U.S. Route 22 when a deer crossed the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer in the right westbound lane and Brown was able to bring the car to a controlled stop on the northern shoulder, facing west. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Bob Hafer’s Towing.
